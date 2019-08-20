Race begins for UDP chief’s post

SHILLONG: With the post of United Democratic Party (UDP) president lying vacant following the demise of Donkupar Roy, a race within the party ranks has begun for the top post.

Sources in the party said that in the run-up to the election to the post of the president, canvassing for the post is continuing.

The UDP will elect a new president on September 11 for a term of three years – 2019-2022.

Some of the known faces in the UDP vying for the post of UDP president are senior working president Bindo M Lanong, general secretary Jemino Mawthoh, working president Paul Lyngdoh and Metbah Lyngdoh, a Cabinet minister and three-time MLA.

From among the four, Lanong, who is currently the interim president of the party, is the most senior member and is also a former MLA.

He is currently serving as nominated MDC in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Mawthoh is a former MLA and a professor in NEHU while Paul is also a former MLA and currently an MDC holding the charge of Trade department.

Although suspense reigns high on who will be elected as the next president of the UDP, the party leaders do not want to see any division over the post of president as they insist on unity in the party.

UDP PP meet

The UDP Parliamentary Party will meet this week to discuss the Speaker’s post after the return of Metbah Lyngdoh from Delhi.

Metbah said the meeting, which will be held in the next two-three days, will also dwell on the Shella by-election.

He said the UDP PP meeting will be held before the MDA’s which is also slated for this week.