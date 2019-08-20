Public rally to protest crimes against women and children

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union of East Zone Williamnagar along with other NGOs and pick up and Auto Associations of Williamnagar in a meeting on 20th at the GSU’s office discussed about the growing rate of crimes against the women and children in Garo Hills.The Organisations present at the meeting unanimously called to organize a public rally and public procession on the 22nd at 11 AM in Williamnagar.The rally will be held at the Rongrenggre playground and subsequently procession will be started thereafter from that venue itself, informed GSU East Zone president Saljrang Tengrik R Marak.”The main intention of the rally is to give awareness to teenage girls and their parents against the danggers of young women falling prey to the people who lures them promising of lucrative jobs in other states and landing themselves in trouble of being sold in human trafficking and sexual exploitations and rape etc. The recent cases of rape in the capital Delhi and precious cases of human trafficking has prompted the NGOs to organize such rallies,” said the GSU president. The Organisations have called upon all walks of people to take part in this rally so that people will be aware of such incidents prevent from happening such type of cases in the future.