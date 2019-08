SHILLONG: On Monday three matches were played in the NEHU Inter College Football (Men) Tournament 2019. In the first match 1st Match: Nongstoin College defeated Sankardev College by 2-0, 2nd Match is played between Umshyrpi College v/s Synod College, where Synod College defeated Umshyrpi College by 8-0 and 3rd Match is played between BBS College v/s Union Christian College, Umiam where BBS College won the match by 1-0.