Netflix announces animated Elvis spy series

On the 42nd death anniversary of American singer Elvis Presley, Netflix has announced the adult animated action-comedy series Agent King.

In the upcoming series, “Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy programme to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves–all the while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” according to the streaming platform and as reported by Fox News.

Elvis’ wardrobe for the animated series will be custom-designed by John Varvatos.

The announcement made by the digital platform came after the end of ‘Elvis Week,’ a grand celebration of the singer’s, movies, legacy, and music. (ANI)