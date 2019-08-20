National Games in focus as Banteidor meets Rijiju

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Health Minister A.L. Hek, and Shillong MP Vincent Pala, met the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday at the SAI Office, New Delhi.

Lyngdoh discussed on the proposed artificial turf in the state of Meghalaya to promote the talent of the state A.L.Hek also discussed upgrading and improving the golf course for the upcoming National Games. The Union Sports Minister has agreed to help for the sanction for this proposal.

Furthermore, for the upcoming National Games 2022, the state has appointed Project Management Consultant (PMC). The strategic planning and the road map towards the National Games is expected to be ready by the end of this month. They also discussed the proposal for funding the stadium in Shillong. This discussion will be taken further.