Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Actor Kartik Aaryan will be stepping into the shoes of National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar’s role in the second installment Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which is scheduled to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

T-Series’ head honcho Bhushan Kumar on Monday morning tweeted this project has been in the works for a while.

“Finally after a long wait, excited to officially announce the haunting comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a stellar team! This project has been in the works for a while and I’m really looking forward to it. In cinemas on July 31, 2020. More details soon.”

Kartik took to his social media accounts, where he shared his look from the upcoming haunting comedy.

In the poster, the actor is donning similar “baba” outfit which Akshay had donned in the first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which released in 2007. The second instalment will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

Kartik captioned the image saying, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram.”

The first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best till date.

Twitterers disapprove the decision

A few hours after Kartik Aaryan unveiled the poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it caught the attention of Twitter users, who do not seem happy to see the Bollywood’s next-gen star stepping into Akshay Kumar’s shoes.

One of the users expressed his fondness for Bollywood’s Khiladi and started an online poll for analysing the fan’s opinion regarding the lead role.

Another netizen completely went against the maker’s decision of casting Karthik instead of Akshay and tweeted, “Bad choice, Kartik can’t match what Akki has done in 1st installation. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

A user who seemed to be a fan of both the celebrities took a subtle way of expressing her disapproval, while also appreciating the Luka Chuppi actor.

“As much as I appreciate his Kartik Aaryan’s acting skills, but I don’t think anybody can ever replace Akshay Kumar in anything! Let’s see how it goes, good luck #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” she wrote.

Giving a surprised reaction, one of the users sarcastically asked, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 without Akshay Kumar? I’m sorry what? Why? But…why?

Seems to be a die-hard fan of the 2007 iconic film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, a user tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 this will become a huge disaster. Akshay is the only choice.”

The comic supernatural thriller, which will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, faced strong criticism by another fan of BhoolBhulaiyaa which received huge commercial success.

“#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is going to be a disaster…With every scene it will be compared to Akshay Kumar I don’t think Kartik Aaryan able to match 1% of what Akshay did…My question why the makers have not cast #AkshayKumar again?? Anees Bazmee,” he wrote. (Agencies)