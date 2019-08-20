Hek meets Puri for church land

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek accompanied by pastors from the state met the Union

Minister for Housing, Hardeep Singh Puri, and the Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, reiterating the Church’s demand for allotting a piece of land for building a Presbyterian Church here.

The Synod part of the Presbyterian Church of India (PCI) is one of the mainline Protestant Churches with over one million adherents, headquartered in Shillong. It is also

the largest section of the Christians in the North East.

This meeting on Saturday was a follow up of the previous meetings Hek had with Puri and Baijal on the same demand.

Both the Union Minister and the Lt Governor assured Hek and the pastors that the government is considering the demand.