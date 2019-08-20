Govt restores power of ADCs over industrial areas

SHILLONG: Following pressure from social organisations against exclusion of industrial areas from the purview of the Autonomous District Council (ADCs), the Directorate of Commerce and Industries has withdrawn the notification.

The Directorate had issued a notification on May 29 this year bringing the industrial areas within the jurisdiction of the state government but the notification was withdrawn on July 26.

The Directorate of Commerce and Industries faced stiff opposition from social organisations following its notification on May 29 which stated that the industrial areas do not come under the ADCs nor under any traditional bodies/institutions and are to be owned by the state government under the Commerce and Industries department.

In this connection, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) general secretary, Donald Thabah, said in a statement that the union will not allow such move to be made by the state government in the future.

The union also urged the government departments not to initiate any work or projects that will harm the future of the Khasi community.

The union has called upon Khasi officers working in different government departments to keep the welfare of the Khasi community as a priority.

In a separate statement, W Anthony, the convener of Social Organisations of Meghalaya Against Land Alienation (SOMALA), questioned whether the Directorate of Commerce & Industries can create an industrial estate, independent of the Revenue department.

“The Revenue department is supposed to safeguard and protect the tribal land which is a customary possession of the tribal people which cannot be alienated to the non-tribals in the shape of industrial estate”, the SOMALA said.

The organisation said the Revenue department should look after the land of the people of Meghalaya and the government is supposed to administer the state in accordance with the custom and tradition which are the objective of the Sixth Schedule.

“The land is the customary right of the people and state government cannot distribute it to industrial estate and other entities as it is unconstitutional”, the SOMALA added.