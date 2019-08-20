Bormes-les-Mimosas: French President Emmanuel Macron, left, gestures as he talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Monday Aug. 19, 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting to discuss the world's major crises, including Ukraine, Iran and Syria, and try to improve Moscow's relations with the European Union. AP/PTI(AP8_20_2019_000005A) INTERNATIONAL Emmanuel Macron gestures as he talks with Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas By Agencies Last updated Aug 20, 2019