Bangladesh official claims to have rooted out terror from its soil



SHILLONG: District Magistrate from Bangladesh, Jamalpur, Ahmed Kabir said they had almost successfully rooted out terrorism from its soil and would continue to work hand in hand with India on this issue.

He was speaking at the District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners meeting for Cluster-9, between bordering districts of India (Meghalaya) and Bangladesh in an effort to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. The DC-DM Conference between Bangladesh and India, Cluster-9

Jamalpur, Sherpur, Netrakona, Mymensingh, Syilhet, Sunamganj

and Kurigram District on Tuesday.

He said the meeting would come up for discussions on issues such as infiltration along the international border, smuggling, repairing of damaged border pillars, facilitate export of coal.

He added that the meeting would come up with possible ways and means to resolve issues of inter country border areas.

On the other hand, he said, “Bangladesh has made significant progress in recent years in socio-economic areas.”

Ahmed expressed optimism that the officials concernEd would discuss issues in a positive manner.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary, Rebecca Suchiang said long standing issues could not be resolved overnight and there must be a collective push and nudge on agencies to move forward.

She informed that two border haats, Bholaganj and Ryngku would be made functional in East Khasi Hills by September and the other border haat in South West Khasi Hills, Nolikata would be made functional by December.

During the last Cluster-9 meeting in 2015, decisions were taken to set up border haats in Huroi (East Jaintia Hills) and Dalu (West Garo Hills), she said.

She said there were suggestions that Integrated check Posts in Shella and Borsora would be set up which are strategic places.

Suchiang also spoke about coming up with mechanism to expedite extradition of persons who are serving jail terms in both countries and said that BSF and BGB should come up with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to expedite such cases so that it is are not delayed.

“I hope that this meeting would come out with something concrete on the extradition of people who are serving jail term in the respective countries,” she said.