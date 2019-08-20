‘Bangladesh has no NE militants’ camp’

SHILLONG: District Magistrate from Jamalpur, Bangladesh, Ahmed Kabir maintained that Bangladesh has no militant camps set up by militants from the North Eastern part of India.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Kabir said, “There are no militant camps in Bangladesh. Bangladesh and India in recent years have shared information regarding this and operations are there by the law and order forces.”

He went to add that Bangladesh has demonstrated strong opposition to all kinds of terrorist activities and extremist activities and said “India and Bangladesh will work together to root out terrorist activities”.

Responding to allegations that Bangladesh is sheltering militants from the North East, he said if there is any specific information regarding any militant activities, he said Bangladesh will examine and take necessary steps as per law so that India does not suffer from such type of criminal activities.

Asked on cattle smuggling, he said, “No smuggling can be promoted and we want to curb all types of smuggling. BSF and BGB will work together on this.”