SHILLONG: Meghalaya athletic association will conduct trial cum selection for athletes to take part in the 31st East zone junior nationals for under 14,16,18&20 boys and girls on the August 23 at 4pm at the JN stadium Polo. The event to be conducted are U 14yrs_ 600, U16,18&20,400,800,1500,2000,5000&10000mts, all’athletes should bring proper kits and photocopy of birth certificate. For further details contact 9856041365 & 9402502319.