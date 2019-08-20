Amit Shah lays base for Dimasa, Karbi bhawans in Delhi

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid foundation of Dimasa Bhawan and Karbi Bhawan by Amit Shah at Dwarka in the national capital.

He said the bhawan not only represented the landmark achievement for the people of the two hills districts of Assam — Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong — but also marked the fulfillment of their dream that had been pending since long.

Amit Shah said there was no looking back for the people of this nation now under the leadership of Narendra Modi, as development was certain. Shah said, “The progress of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong has just begun and we will ensure that development is achieved keeping the rich cultural and tradition of these two beautiful and unique hill districts.” He also announced a package of Rs 130 crore for construction of the two Bhawans at Dwarka.

Praising the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, (DoNER) Jitendra Singh for the initiative taken to promote the region, the Home Minister assured that their ministry prioritizes the development of these areas. KAAC, CEM, Tuliram Ronghang also submitted a memorandum to press their demand for an autonomous State within Assam under Article 244(A) of the Constitution.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the programme and was all praises for Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong and its people.

With peace prevailing within the districts now, there can be no hindrance in bringing development in these districts. Praising the rich culture and tradition of the people he also stated that people of Dima Hasao as very warm hearted and energetic.

This project was a part of the memorandum of settlement (MoS) agreement signed between the government of India and Assam with both factions of Dima Halam Daogah (DHD) militants on October 8, 2012.

As per the demand, the government of India was to give a project based grant for setting up a Dimasa Bhawan in Delhi and for this purpose, the council will apply for a plot to Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

As per the agreement a plot measuring 1000 sq meter has been been provided, construction work of which will soon begin.