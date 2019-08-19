Youth body irked at cancellation of PMGSY road projects

TURA: The cancellation of the PMGSY projects for construction of five village roads under Gambegre Block in West Garo Hills has irked the local unit of the All A’chik Youth Federation (AAYF) which demanded that reconstruction of the said roads is initiated at the earliest.

According to the federation, the village roads whose projects were cancelled prior to its completion included 24th Km of Ampati-Purakhasia Road to Tochapara, 24th Km of Ampati-Purakhasia Road to Rimrangpara, 26th Km of Adugiri-Purakhasia Road to Rakwapara, 3rd Km of Gambegre-Darengre via Amindagre Road (NH-51 Darengre PHC) to Bolchugre, Nengja Bolchu and the 3 Km road to Rakwapara via Sentapara. All the roads come under Gambegre Block in West Garo Hills.

“These five roads were sanctioned in the year 2015-16. When we contacted the SDO concerned to find out the status of the construction, we were informed to our dismay that all the projects have been cancelled,” the federation rued.

Pointing out that people of the connecting villages have been badly affected due to the cancellation of the road projects, the federation urged the government to re-sanction the repair of the said roads in the interest of the affected villagers.