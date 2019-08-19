Sawkmie downplays offer to join NPP

SHILLONG: Congress MLA Process T Sawkmie said the offer to join NPP by the national president of the party, Conrad Sangma, should not be taken seriously.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Sawkmie said, “That is only a joke made by the CM meant to make people laugh. It should not be taken seriously.”

Sawkmie said after the completion of Mawlai bypass, as a local MLA he felt it was his duty to appreciate the CM as the residents of Mawlai are glad that the bypass is completed.

The chief minister inaugurated the Mawlai bypass on Saturday and said in his speech that NPP will give Sawkmie party ticket since he heaped praises on Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by the NPP.