RTI application exposes misuse of fund in MGNREG scheme  

SHILLONG: An RTI filed by section of the residents of Mawkhan Pasir falling under Mylliem constituency, East Khasi Hills, at the BDO Mylliem’s office disclosed a misuse of fund in an MGNREG scheme of Rs 32 lakhs.

Addressing the press here on Monday, a resident, Trycolor Kurkalang said they found flaws as per the RTI Act on the implementation of the projects taken up under the scheme.

There are a total number of nine schemes under the MGNREG in Mawkhan Pasir and the sanctioned amount is Rs 93, 40, 450 and some of them are construction of motorable road at Mawkhan Pasir under the scheme, 2017-18, construction of motorable road, retaining wall from existing road to Thwei Kshong at Mawkhan Pasir, construction of check dam cum washing shed near Santila Tariang’s place at Umsanam.

In this connection, the residents sent an appeal to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matsiewdor War to take action on the misuse of funds as the work done did not commensurate with the sanctioned amount.