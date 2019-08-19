NPP to wait for decision of coalition partners

SHILLONG: The NPP has left it to the coalition partners to decide on the Speaker’s post before discussing the matter in the MDA forum.

The NPP on Sunday said the party wanted the coalition partners, especially the regional parties to first decide on the Speaker’s post and then a meeting will be scheduled by the MDA.

“We want a consensus decision on the Speaker’s post and hence we are waiting for the outcome of the meeting of the coalition partners”, said Thomas Sangma, advisor to the chief minister.

The MDA will also discuss the Shella bypoll and depending on the request of the UDP, other coalition partners will air their views.

Sources said that the NPP may not put up any candidate in Shella and instead the party will support the UDP candidate as a mark of respect to the late leader Donkupar Roy.

The HSPDP will also toe a similar line while the PDF is yet to take a decision on the matter.