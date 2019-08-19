Now, GH UDP leaders want party Speaker

SHILLONG: Some UDP members from Garo Hills want the next Speaker to be from the party following the death of party president Donkupar Roy.

The UDP central leaders met the party members in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills on Saturday and discussed about the political situation.

The UDP interim president Bindo Lanong said on Sunday that the meeting was held to revamp the party in Garo Hills and also to prepare the members for the general council meeting of the party in Shillong on September 11.

“It was the wish of our late leader Donkupar Roy to revamp the party in Garo Hills and we found it necessary to speak to the leaders in this regard”, he said.

The UDP meeting assumes significance in the context of District Council polls in Garo Hills scheduled to be held next year.

Lanong said the UDP in Garo Hills wanted to contest the GHADC polls.

As far as the Shella bypoll is concerned, Lanong said the UDP leaders supported the idea of fielding the kin of Roy.