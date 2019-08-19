‘Meghalaya needs better rehabilitation centre’

SHILLONG: Chairman of State Planning Board, Lambor Malniang said the state needed to come up with a rehabilitation center immediately which has better equipment.

Addressing the Press after chairing a meet on drugs which was attended by NGOs, traditional heads, Church leaders, he said, “There is no proper rehabilitation centers in the state. We have seen that drug addiction has affected the livelihood of families as well.”

There is no state run rehabilitation centers in the state except centers run by individuals, organizations and the Church.

Stating that resolution will be taken to curb the drug menace, he said house owners should be cautious while taking tenants and maintained that proper identification of tenants should be done.

On the other hand, he also said that a policy on drugs is needed as the police department find it tough to take action in the absence of a policy.

He added that the preparations for the policy are on and he will have a meeting with the Social Welfare Department.

Malniang lauded the Police Department for the crack down on drugs racket in which drugs worth Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore was seized.

He informed that 31 cases had been registered in 2019 till date and the arrested persons were booked under Section 25 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.