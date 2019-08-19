Internal conflict in BJP worsens in Tripura

Agartala: The internal squabbles in the ruling BJP have taken a turn for the worse in Tripura.

The latest cause of worry for the state BJP comes from the death of Biltu Sinha, a local party leader in Gomati district on Saturday, after being severely injured in a group clash three days ago in Bagma area of Udaipur.

Three others, including the main accused of the murder case and elected member of Zilla Parishad, Titan Paul, were shifted to Kolkata for treatment after sustaining injures in the clash.

However, police has registered two separate cases against 58 people from both the groups and so far eight persons have been arrested.

According to reports, police arrested Panchayat chief Uttam Rudrapal and another leader Rakesh Ghosh on the charge of killing Biltu Sinha.

Earlier in the day, six other BJP workers were arrested in connection with the violence and counter-violence.

The area is tense after the death of the young and popular Biltu Sinha in the violent clash.

Party sources said on the night August 14, a group of BJP cadres led by accused Titan Pal attacked another group of BJP cadres at Bagma Bazar.

Later, another group of the ruling party attacked Pal and his group, and left him and another person seriously injured.

In order to counter it, Pal’s group beat up Biltu Sinha and few others at midnight.

Biltu was shifted to Agartala Govt Medical College on the next day with serious head injury and multiple fractures. He was referred to Kolkata his situation deteriorated. He breathed his last on Saturday morning. (UNI)