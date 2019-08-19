Industrial areas restored to ADCs

SHILLONG: Following pressure from social organizations on powers of the Autonomous District Council (ADCs) being usurped in Industrial areas, the Directorate of Commerce and Industries has withdrawn the notification.

It may be mentioned that the Directorate had issued a notification on May 29, 2019 and the notification was withdrawn on July 26, 2019.

The Directorate of Commerce and Industries faced stiff opposition from social organization following its notification on May 29 which stated that the industrial areas do not come under the ADCs nor under any traditional bodies/institutions and are to be owned by the state government under the Commerce and Industries Department.

In this connection, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) general secretary, Donald Thabah said in a press statement that the union would not allow such move to be made by the state government in the future.

The Union also urged the government departments to not initiate any works/projects that will affect the future of the Khasi community.

The Union has called upon Khasi officers working in different government departments to keep the welfare of the Khasi community as a priority.