Govt not to take over 108, claims staff

SHILLONG: The non-union members of the 108 service has claimed that Health and Family Welfare Minister A L Hek has told them the state government will not take over the service but will give it to other organisations and that there is no guarantee that they will retain the workers.

A statement issued by the 108 field staff, who are not members of the Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union and are not connected to the demand of the union, said they met Hek on August 13.

They further stated that Hek said there should be an understanding between the management of the office of the GVK EMRI and the union for smooth running of the 108 service.

The non-union members requested the state government to not wind up the service as it has been a source of livelihood for many in the state in the past 10 years.

They have requested that the GVK EMRI should continue to manage the service and that they do not have problems with the service rules of the company.

“They have discussed about the increment of salary with the government and it was informed by the officials of the health department that it is under process,” the statement said.

On the other hand, the non-EMRI union members have requested the management of GVK EMRI and the EMRI union to come to an understanding at the earliest to ensure that the service continues to run.