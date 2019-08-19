Gospel Singout to commemorate Don Bosco Fathers arrival in North east held

TURA: The Salesian Province of Guwahati Garo Hills Region, organised a Gospel Singout

Competition at Don Bosco College, Higher Secondary Section auditorium in Tura on Saturday to commemorate the first arrival of the Salesian priests of Don Bosco into the North East over a century ago.

Tura Lol Sabha MP Agatha Sangma, as the Chief Guest with Bishop Andrew Marak of Tura and Rev Fr.

Januarius S Sangma, Provincial Salesian Province of Guwahati as the Guests of Honour witnessed the colorful programme which was held as part of the three years preparation for the centenary of the arrival of

the Salesians of Don Bosco to Northeast India (1922-2022).

Altogether 15 teams took part in the competition. Flower tribute was also paid to the educator

friend of the young St. John Bosco on his 204th birth anniversary which happened to be on 16th August.

Addressing the gathering, Agatha Sangma highlighted on the importance of singing and praised her brother the Chief Minister of

Meghalaya Shri Conrad K Sangma as a person full of passion for singing. She spoke of the

contributions of the Salesians towards Education in Northeast India. She mentioned how her late

father Purno A Sangma was educated and brought up by the Salesian of Don Bosco.

She later handed over citations, certificates and prize money to the winners of the singing competition. Bosco Mount in Rongkhon won the first prize while the second and the third prize were bagged by Don Bosco

College Higher Secondary students and Auxilium Tura students.

While speaking on the occasion, the Bishop of Tura Rt Rev Andrew R. Marak also presented a number enthralling the

audience with his singing skills.

Fr. Januarius S Sangma, Provincial in his speech, gave a brief history

of the first Salesian priests and brothers who came to Northeast India and gave a brief history, in particular, about the missionaries who came to preach and work in the Garo Hills region.