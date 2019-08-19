Differences in MDA over schemes, political posts

SHILLONG: Differences have cropped up among the MDA coalition partners about the manner in which schemes and posts are allotted to them.

A meeting of the Garo Hills BJP leaders held at Tura regional office on August 9 had alleged that the state government had neglected the party members.

“Not a single BJP member or his family got any scheme in Garo Hills”, said the public grievances-cum-vigilance committee formed by the BJP.

The Garo Hills BJP went on to add that the performance of the government under the leadership of Conrad Sangma is not satisfactory.

During the meeting of the UDP leaders in Williamnagar on Saturday, party members had also raised the issue of political appointments as there was less representation from Garo Hills.

The UDP central leaders will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister.

When contacted on Sunday, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek said he fully agrees with the concerns of the party’s Garo Hills members.

“I will take up the matter with the MDA”, Hek said.

To a query, Hek said he will have to find out from Garo Hills BJP members more about the schemes which were denied to the members, locality and others.

“Every partner in the MDA should be looked after”, Hek added.

Hek and BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai are supporting the MDA government, while there is no BJP MLA from Garo Hills.

When asked, the advisor to chief minister, Thomas Sangma, said there was no discrimination on the part of the MDA government.

According to Sangma, the demand of the Garo Hills BJP members should be specific.

“There are schemes which are executed by the MLAs in Garo Hills and the affected persons should come up with specific complaints”, he said.

Regarding political appointments, Sangma said while effecting appointments, the MDA government is looking at capability of persons and not any political affiliations.

He also denied any particular favour to any political parties.

Earlier, the BJP Garo Hills leaders had also alleged that development has come to a standstill under the MDA government and there are allegations of corruption.

Seeking transparency and accountability, the BJP leaders had decided to meet the National President and Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders to apprise them about the alleged irregularities.

According to the BJP members from Garo Hills, the Centre should intervene into the matter.

Besides, the state BJP’s public grievances cum-vigilance committee has decided to monitor the functioning of the government.