Cops keep vigil against coal trucks near border

GUWAHATI: West Karbi Anglong police is keeping a close eye on routes along the Meghalaya border to prevent illegal transport of coal in the area.

The move comes in the wake of the interception of a coal-laden truck and arrest of four persons, at Umlafer under Ulukunchi police outpost in West Karbi Anglong, on August 9 last.

“The driver of the truck, which originated from Meghalaya, did not have any legal documents, leading to the seizure for verification and arrest of four persons,” West Karbi Anglong superintendent of police, Mrinal Talukdar, told The Shillong Times on Monday.

The arrested persons, including a suspected linkman of a Karbi militant outfit, have been sent to judicial custody

“Since the seizure, no other trucks carrying coal without legal documents have been allowed to pass through the area. Meanwhile, all police outposts in West Karbi Anglong have been alerted. We are keeping a close watch,” Talukdar said.