CM urged to crack down on drug menace in state

SHILLONG: Local Truck Association Hima Khyrim and Mylliem Lum Association have urged

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to crack down on the menace of drugs and other intoxicants.

The president of the two associations Egenstar Kurkalang, Egenstar Kurkalang, in a memorandum to the CM has called for a State Anti Narcotics Drugs and Other Intoxicants Substances policy immediately.

He said that the persons who are involved in such illegal activities are usually from mixed communities with inter-state linkages.

He said that the meance of drugs has led to school and college dropouts and crime.

Kurkalang added that a team of experts or trained personnel are to be mobilised in almost every police station in the city to deal with the drug menace.