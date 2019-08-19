BSF Guwahati Frontier to hold pension adalat on August 23

GUWAHATI: Aimed at speedy redressal of the grievances of BSF retirees and family pensioners of all the seven states of North-eastern region – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura) and District Coochbehar of West Bengal. Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier will be conducting a BSF Pension Adalat on 23 August 2019 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The BSF is ever committed and engaged in continuous coordination of all necessary schemes for welfare of the Seema Praharies (force members) and retirees. Though, these schemes are integrated to the BSF family, all the serving and retired personnel and their families, the force conducts awareness campaigns by holding meetings to sort out their problems for their better future.

The Pension Adalat is one such mechanism for retired force personnel and their families living in different parts of the country. Pension Adalats are conducted under supervision of Account Officers (Pension Revision Cell), PAD and senior officials of various branches of the Force.

Pension Adalats have also been declared well in advance for wider publicity with an aim to reach each and every pensioner. Pensioner/family pensioner may submit an application having any pension related grievances in following format:-

(1) Name of the Pensioners/Family Pensioner, (2) Regimental number/IRLA No., (3) PPO No. Present Address of the Pensioners/Family Pensioners,(4)Telephone No., (5) E-mail/Fax number, (6) Date of birth of pensioner (attach proof of date of birth), (7) Date of retirement/date of death (attach copy of death certificate, (8) Type of retirement: Superannuation/VRS/Invalid etc., (9) Unit/HQ from which retired, (10) Name and address of the Bank (attach copy of first page of passbook), (11) Bank Account No, (12) Name of spouse/family pensioner, (13) Date of birth of spouse/family pensioner (attach proof of date of birth), (14) Details of grievance (i) Pension Revision related (ii) Other Grievances.

However, cases under litigation will not be discussed in the Pension Adalat.

Pensioner/family pensioners are require to submit the above information before 22 Aug 2019 at Border Security Force, Frontier HQ Guwahati, Patgaon Azara, District- Kamrup (M)-781017, (Email ID-pro.bsfguwahati.ftr@gmail.com)

Fax-03761-2842976 by post/in person/Email/Fax etc.

If any pensioner could not submit their application in advance, they may bring all the documents along with them on 23 Aug 2019 at Frontier HQ Guwahati.

The BSF, Guwahati Frontier urges all BSF retired personnel and family pensioners of North East region and Coochbehar district of West Bengal including those retired Force members living in bordering area adjacent states to attend this Pension Adalat on 23rd August, 2019 at Patgaon Guwahati.

Around 250 pensioners/family pensioners from across the region and District Coochbehar of West Bengal are expected to attend the Adalat. Pensioners have been asked to contact on telephone No. 0361-2840306 for assistance.