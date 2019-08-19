Assam criminals raid home in Phulbari

TURA: A criminal gang carrying daos raided a home in village Pushkunipara of Phulbari assaulting the inmates and injuring three, including a woman, on Saturday night in West Garo Hills district.

According to the victims, the attack took place at about 8:30 pm in the night when four men, identified as Azad Ali, Anarul, Abdul Islam and Ajbahar, from the village of Kukurmara in neighbouring Assam barged into Babul Sheikh’s home and began assaulting his family.

According to the FIR filed by the victims, four persons from Kukurmara under Singimari in Assam barged into the house of one Babul Sheikh and assaulted his family. The assault left 3 people, including a women of the family injured.

“They were beaten black and blue and the attack was whimsical. My family members had to be shifted to the hospital after sustaining injuries to themselves. They even threatened to kill us with lathis and sharp weapons,” said Sheikh in his complaint to police. He has accused a school teacher with whom he had a recent altercation of orchestrating the attack.

Meanwhile the Anti Corruption and Human Development Organization (ACHDO), an NGO from Chibinang, has condemned the incident and sought action against those guilty of assault.

Phulbari police have begun an investigation into the incident.