Adelbert to demand ST list change in House

SHILLONG: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA Adelbert Nongrum has said that he will demand amendment of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session.

Speaking to a group of reporters, he said a call to amend the Order should be made and the matter should be sent to the central government for necessary action. He also opposed the demand to include Lalung tribe in the Order.

It may be mentioned that recently, the MLA of Mawhati, Dasakhiat Lamare, had sought inclusion of Lalung tribe in Meghalaya’s ST list. Nongrum said that there are loopholes in the Land Transfer Act which allow the non-indigenous tribes to get benefits through the ST certificate or the single window agency which then give them the opportunity to lease out land.

He will also bring up the issue of reservation policy in the state. Known to be vocal about the reservation policy, he said that he would persuade the state government to form a committee to scrutinise it.

Meghalaya has three tribes — Khasis, Jaintias and Garos. As per the policy, 40 per cent of the vacancies will be reserved for Khasis and Jaintias and 40 per cent for Garos.

Asked about his take on the amendment of Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, he said it should be formulated on the lines of Inner Line Permit (ILP). It may be mentioned that the government has declared that more teeth will be given to the Act.

He also reiterated his stand against bringing railway to the state saying the rights of the indigenous communities are snatched through development,

“Bring proper laws and talk of development later. At this point of time, we should not bargain the rights of the indigenous community,” he said.