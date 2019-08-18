Winners of cultural event announced

SHILLONG: The Rabindranath Tagore Club, Laban, on Saturday announced the names of the winners of the art and essay competitions which were held as part of the 12th Inter Shillong Cultural Event 2019.

In Group-A of the art competition, Ishita Agarwalla came in first place followed by Avika Debnath and Ansika Roy in second and third place.

Abhi Roy bagged the top prize in Group-B followed by Pratiksha Roy and Daiwik Chanda in second place and Arnov Chettri and Priyanka Ray in third place.

In Group-c, Katherine Kharumma and Mayurika Roy shared the top position with Ananya Paul and Divyanshi Saha coming in second place followed by Debopriya Dasgupta in third place.

Shreyoshi Dey and Anamika Paul were tied for the first place in Group-D followed by Abhinav Das and Arif Sheikh in second place while Shreyoshi Das, Nandini Baruah, Sanchita Nath, Purba Chanda, Saptarshi Nag, Oindrilla Gupta, Anamika Begum and Larity Kurbah all shared the third position.

Prashanta Sarmah Bordoloi and Raj Nath were tied for the first position in Group-E followed by Sonali Nath and Panchali Ghosh in second place and Gaurav Kumar Jaiswal and Anurag Jana in third place.

In Group-F, Shrilekha Biswas and Puja Roy bagged the top position followed by (Contd. on P-10)

Biswattama Dey and Bilkis Ahmed in second and third place respectively.

In the essay competition, Semantika Nandi Mazumder and Ishita Das of Group-E, bagged the first and second prize respectively.

Shreyoshi Das of Group-D, Frensila M Marak of Group-F and Shivam Dey from the open category also won special prizes each.