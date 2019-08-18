Tough laws needed to tackle drug menace, says KHNAM

GUWAHATI: The state youth wing of Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has called upon the state government to frame stringent laws to tackle the menace of drug abuse which is taking a dangerous turn in the state.

Of late, the Meghalaya capital has seen a rise in the number of young drug users even as the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) has upped the ante against drug peddlers. On August 11, the ANTF arrested a woman and a juvenile and seized drugs worth over Rs 4crore in one of the biggest such hauls.

Reiterating concern over the increasing incidence of substance abuse cases in the state, KHNAM youth wing president, Thomas Passah told The Shillong Times on Saturday that tough laws, including the formulation of a policy, were needed to tackle the menace. “Increase in the number of drugs users has been a big concern for the party. The state government needs to take responsibility here as we have not seen any concrete steps to tackle drug abuse. Awareness programmes will not suffice and a policy needs to be thought of,” Passah said.

KHNAM also questioned how the drugs manage to find their way into the state.

“We are aware that Meghalaya does not produce drugs. In fact, such substances find their way into the state from outside and here we have to question the government as to how the drugs suppliers can so easily transport the substances to the state. What is the police department doing? Are these smugglers smarter than our police force?” he asked.

Passah further said that since the menace could lead to a spurt in anti-social activities, it was imperative for all stakeholders to join hands towards ensuring that the youths do not fall prey to such activities.

“Moreover, the government needs to set up rehabilitation camps at affordable price or even free of cost so that youths from economically disadvantaged sections can avail treatment,” he said.