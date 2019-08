SHILLONG: A send off ceremony program was held on Friday at 6pm, in the Meghalaya Police Shooting club range, Police Reserve, Shillong, for State Shooters attending the 7th NE Shooting Championship in Guwahati, Assam, from August 19-24. The state shooting team send off was addressed by Davis NR Marak, IPS, Vice President, SAM, John F Kharshiing, President, SAM and Neil Sootinck, Gen Secretary, SAM. Total 31 shooters leave for the coveted event.