Police case against Harijan Colony video

SHILLONG: Police have registered a case against those involved in circulating an old video related to Harijan Colony incident, which has gone viral in social media.

In the video, one person is seen making mischievous statements to incite communal passion about last year’s incident at Harijan Colony, police said.

The person claimed that the condition of Hindus and Sikhs is in danger and asked the national media to take up the matter.

As the video went viral in Punjab and now being circulated even in Shillong, the police immediately registered a case on the directive of Meghalaya DGP.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sadar, Jagpal Singh said it is not a fake video but an old one which was shot one and a half year ago and the video has resurfaced which has been designed to create mischief and incite communal passion.

He said there is a hidden agenda behind the circulation of video which the police would unearth soon.

The official added that police would ensure that the people responsible for sharing the video are brought to book. The video started circulating in Punjab since Thursday and later in Shillong.

The headman of Harijan Colony Billu Singh said there are no problems in Shillong and they are living their lives normally in contrary to the claims in the video. “Even earlier, there was nothing and it was just a small fight between kids and nothing has happened here and we are living our lives normally,” he added.

The secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee, Gurjit Singh said he had asked the police to take action against those involved in circulating the video which exaggerated last year’s incident at Harijan Colony. “I want to inform that the video is first of all exaggerated about the incident and secondly those have posted it again in the social media should be taken into task”, he said.