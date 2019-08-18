Over 15 lakh join Assam BJP since July 6

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP has over the past month and a half seen over 15 lakh persons join the saffron party, surpassing the target of 11 lakh members set by the party prior to the membership drive.

The total membership of BJP in the state has now surpassed over 40 lakh, party sources here informed on Sunday.

The state BJP unit had along with the other party units of the country launched the drive on July 6 last with an eye on bolstering membership to 11 lakh by August-end. The drive has been initiated keeping in mind an ambitious target of winning 100 seats in 2021 Assembly elections.

Assam BJP president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Sunday welcomed all the new members to the saffron camp during a programme at its party headquarters here on Sunday afternoon.

“People have bestowed their faith on the schemes of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led state government and the fact that over 15 lakh persons have joined the party bears testimony to their faith on the party leadership at the Centre and the state,” Dass said at the programme.

He further said that people from all sections of the society have joined the party as members.

It may be mentioned that several leaders from the Opposition camp such as former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Bhubaneswar Kalita, former minister and six-time MLA, Gautam Roy and former Rajya Sabha MP, Santiuse Kujur, joined the saffron party recently.