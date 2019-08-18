Operation Clean-up: Phase -2  sees a cleaner Umkaliar river system

SHILLONG: The Shillong Times in collaboration with the school/colleges/universities and environmental NGOs of Shillong carried out the second phase of the Umkaliar River clean-up on Saturday.

Students of Kiddies Corner School, Women’s College, Avenues and groups like the Shillong Chamber Choir, #MakeSomeoneSmile, Evangelical Union Students of India (EUSI), the Forest Guards of KHADC, personnel of Nongmynsong Police Outpost and volunteers of City Hut Dhaba gathered at Umkaliar Point at 9 am and conducted a cleaning drive for three hours.

The river and its banks which had earlier been littered with mounds of plastics, clothes, and discarded household items was today rendered much cleaner.

Addressing the students, former Ambassador Rudi Warjri who is member of the Organising Committee, Shillong Platinum Jubilees celebration said it was a great sense of achievement to see the Umkaliar much cleaner than when the first Operation Clean-up happened on August 8, last. He lauded the students and volunteers who sacrificed their time and effort to restore the river to its former self.

“We hope that this spirit of voluntarism and commitment towards the environment stays with us always and that young people will come forward and join hands in this Operation Clean-up which is going to be a sustained one until everyone learns not to litter the rivers and streams,” he said.

Operation Clean-up was supported by the Deputy Commissioner East Khasi Hills, the Shillong Municipal Board and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations. Each carried out their duties to the best of their ability.

Earlier, Radio Jockey, Radio Mirchi, Nicholas Jonathan Kharnami, popularly known as Madboy Nicky J said, “It is so heart-warming to see young students and people of all ages working with so much dedication. May this spirit of giving back to Mother Nature only grow with time. Individuals like Melari Nongrum of NESFAS and her three young kids were there to lend a helping hand. “Teaching them young is important and that is the best way to introduce them to the idea of healing the environment,” Nongrum said.

The next phase of the Operation Clean-up will be announced soon.

The PWD lent their JCB to excavate the dirt lodged in the river.