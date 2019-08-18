One arrested for assault on college lecturer

TURA: Tura police have arrested a member of a social organisation who allegedly manhandled a woman for being in the company of a male companion in a hotel in Tura on Wednesday.

The woman, who is working as a lecturer in a college, was meeting a male friend in the hotel when a group of men identifying themselves as members of a social organisation barged in and assault both of them citing ‘morality’ issues. The assailants also publicised the photos of her and her companion on social media revealing personal details.

Some of them reportedly visited her home and further warned her, it is alleged.

The young woman mustered up courage and filed a police complaint regarding the assault and threats on Friday. Her family and friends have stood steadfastly in support of her and called upon the law enforcing agencies to bring the culprits to book.

”We received an FIR into the incident and have arrested one person today. We are currently on the lookout for the others involved in the assault of the woman,” said SP in charge of West Garo Hills and 2nd MLP Battalion Commandant, Dalton P Marak.