News from across Meghalaya

Demand for fair implementation of job reservation policy

TURA: The All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee has petitioned Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma demanding “fair implementation” of the existing Meghalaya state job reservation policy by carrying over the backlog of the Garo quota into the next recruitment in accordance with the existing policy. The committee pointed out that during the recruitment of 436 posts in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), only 123 Garo candidates got selected while there were 374 successful candidates for the two other tribes of the state. “Fifty number of backlog posts meant for the Garo community should be carried over to the next recruitment to ensure fair share of our quota because the whole gamut of selection process for the GNM posts has amounted to a deliberate gross violation of the job reservation policy that existed in our composite state ever since its inception,” mentioned Balkarin Ch Marak of the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee.

NEHU toppers from NGH college

SHILLONG: Mendipathar College, which is the only college in the North Garo Hills District, has given an exceptional performance by producing four rank holders among the students who have made it to the top-10 list of the recently declared NEHU’s B.A (Arts) Examinations, 2019.

The college is located in a purely rural area with no basic amenities available for the students who come from remote villages. Four students from the Department of Political Science managed to occupy the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 6th positions. From the Political Science department, the achievers are Dicky Christopher R. Sangma (1st Rank), Tangpil Ch. Momin (2nd Rank), Chanang R. Marak (4th Rank) and Tessey Thomas Pam (6th Rank). From the Garo Department, Pranitha R. Marak managed to get into the 3rd spot from among the top-10 achievers.

Training on sericulture, fishery

TURA: A two-day training programme on Sericulture and Fishery was organised by the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) for farmers on August 14 and 15 at the conference hall of the Ampati Circuit House in South West Garo Hills. The first day of the programme saw EO, Sericulture Officer of West Garo Hills, Panna Sangma sharing her expertise and knowledge on scientific rearing of silkworms and different types of trees for silkworms. On the second day, Fishery Officer of South West Garo Hills Grikjang R Marak gave his insights on scientific fish farming, different types of aquaculture, various schemes of the fishery department and livelihood opportunities related to fishery. Marak also spoke on the harmful effects of consumption of imported fish from different states and elaborated on how to increase fish production to ensure self-sustainability and productivity. Besides, various schemes offered by the government were highlighted by other ATMA officials during the programme.

School programmes

Sarojini Naidu Girls’ Upper Primary/Secondary School held an inauguration programme on Friday to convey its appreciation and gratitude to Kamakhya Lal Bajoria Charitable Trust and its Managing Trustee B.P. Bajoria for their contribution towards the construction of school field, basketball court, renovation of office room and approach room construction of the school. The teachers, students and the members of managing committee of the school also celebrated the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

Entry for short film competition

NONGPOH: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in collaboration with CMS Vatavaran is inviting entries for short film competition and festival 2019 on the theme, pollution with special focus on ‘air pollution’, in New Delhi from November 21-30, an official statement said. Films that are produced on or after January 01, 2017 can be sent for the competition. Short films with duration of maximum of 3 minutes with their release date, copyright or airdate are acceptable. Entry form and guidelines can be downloaded from the website http://moefcc.cmsvatavaran.org. Shortlisted films will be screened during the film festival. The awards will be given by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Career guidance

Nongpoh: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training Shillong, organised a Career Exhibition-cum-Career Guidance for Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools of Nongpoh Ri Bhoi District at Ri Bhoi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh where more than three-hundred students from five selected schools participated in the programme. The programme was held with an objective to disseminate career information and career guidance for young students. During the programme, the Deputy Commissioner R.M Kurbah graced the occasion as the chief guest.