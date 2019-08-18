MTDC staff refutes murder allegation

SHILLONG: One of the casual employees of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), Angela Rani has taken strong exception to the attempts by a few individuals to defame her on social media by allegedly accusing her of being involved in the murder of the assistant manager of MTDC Ïohbianghun Sahkhar.

Police had earlier arrested a couple in connection with the murder of Sakhkar who were identified as Shanborlang Rani (Deng Deng) from Mawlai Syllaikariah and Grace Mery Kharumlong from Mawlai Mawtawar.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Rani said that she was disturbed by the negative campaign against her. She further stated that in 2017, a similar campaign against her on Facebook was started by a few individuals who used abusive language and questioned her integrity.

She informed that she has filed an FIR with the police to arrest the three people responsible who have been identified as Ribanki Ori Nongrum, Rina and Latisha Pyrbot. “But the police are yet to arrest the three people,” she said. Rani said that even her father, John Kharmawphlang has been accused of being involved in the murder of Sakhar.

The assistant manager of MTDC was found dead in a private forest in Umbir, Ri Bhoi on June 6. Rani said ,”I am disturbed by the negative campaign of some persons against me. They are trying to accuse me of being involved in the alleged sex racket,”

She said the accusation has affected her family.