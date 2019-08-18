MDA may meet next week to discuss Speaker’s post, Shella seat

UDP terms as speculation MLAs’ reluctance

SHILLONG: The meeting of MDA coalition is likely to be held next week to discuss on the Speaker’s post and the Shella bypoll.

Sources said that as the upcoming Assembly session is scheduled to be held in the first week of September, there is urgency on the part of the MDA coalition to select the right candidate for the post of Speaker so that the election can be held during the session.

The UDP has already conveyed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about the party’s desire to propose a candidate for the Speaker’s post since it was held by late UDP leader Donkupar Roy.

When contacted, UDP leader Allantry Dkhar said on Saturday that the party MLAs will have to take a decision on the Speaker’s post. “The party cannot comment anything on the matter as the legislators will have to meet to take a decision on it “, he said.

There were media reports that Cabinet Ministers Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui were not willing to take up the post of Speaker.

Dkhar, however, termed such reports as rumours.

Though the NPP may not demand the Speaker’s post, Conrad has made it clear that the matter should be discussed in the MDA forum so that a collective decision can be taken.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had echoed the same stand.

As far as the Shella bypoll is concerned, Dkhar said that the meeting of the party at Shella on August 22 will officially declare the candidate following which a request will be made to the coalition partners to support the UDP candidate.

The Shella unit of the UDP has selected Balajied Synrem, the eldest son of Roy, as the candidate of the party.

In the MDA coalition, while the HSPDP will support the candidature of Synrem, the PDF is yet to make its stand clear.

The opposition Congress has decided to put up a candidate from Shella.