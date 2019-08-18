Manipur launches scheme to revamp school infra

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday launched a scheme to improve infrastructure of government schools in the state.

Launching the ‘School Fagadaba’ (Make education bettter) scheme, Singh said the objective was to ensure better infrastructure, quality education and overall improvement of government schools. He said biometric devices would be installed in schools in ensure regular attendance of teachers.

In the first phase of the scheme, one school from each of the 60 assembly constituencies in the state has been selected. (PTI)