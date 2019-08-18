IAF chief wants air warriors to be ready

Two-day commanders’ conclave concludes

SHILLONG: A two-day commanders’ conclave of Eastern Air Command was inaugurated by the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa at HQ EAC, here on Friday.

EAC Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, EAC Air Marshal RD Mathur welcomed the Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief and introduced the commanders to him.

Dhanoa asked the commanders to be in operational readiness to take on any task to safeguard the skies of the nation.

He discussed the prevailing security scenario and emphasised on the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of IAF could be easily thwarted.

He cautioned that while constant vigil must be maintained to counter the physical threat, at the same time one should also guard against becoming target to propagation of false information through social media.

Dhanoa reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of the existing fleets and weapon systems.

However, this also brings with it some challenges. There is an urgent requirement that all IAF personnel adapt themselves to the rapidly changing inventory and associated high technology.

He also conveyed his appreciation on successful completion of various exercises conducted by HQ EAC.

Kamalpreet Dhanoa, president of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA), in another function, appreciated the work done by AFWWA for the welfare of air warriors.

Earlier, on arrival, the Air Chief, accompanied by Kamalpreet, were received by AOC-in-C, EAC and Shipra Mathur, President of AFWWA (Regional). A ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to the IAF chief on his arrival.

Meanwhile, at a separate function, the AFWWA president interacted with the presidents of AFWWA (Local) and executive committee members under Eastern Air Command. She appreciated the work done by AFWWA for the welfare of air warriors.