Govt plans to turn waste into energy

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state government is working on a plan to turn waste into energy even as the marten located on the outskirts of the city continues to emit smoke.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the seven-kilometer-long Shillong-Mawlai bypass, Sangma said that marten is a big concern for the state government and it is engaged in finding ways to turn the wastes into energy.

He said that the government is working with a few private companies to explore the possibility and the plan is likely to be finalised in two-three months.

It may be mentioned that the marten located on the outskirts of Shillong is an eyesore for everyone including tourists as foul odour welcomes them to the city while trash litters the highway.