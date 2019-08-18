GH groups felicitate beauty pageant winner

SHILLONG: The Garo Students Union (KHZ) Shillong, on Saturday, felicitated Miss Meghalaya Perfect Ten and Sunsilk Mega Miss Northeast 2019, Tanvi Raksam Marak, during a programme held at the Divine Savior Parish in Nongshiliang.

The programme was attended by Williamnagar MLA Marcuise N Marak, various NGOs comprising A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), All A’chik Youth Welfare Society (AAYWS), All India Garo Union (AIGU), religious leaders, students and the A’chik residents of Shillong,

Meanwhile, the All India Garo Union congratulated Marak and urged the government to appoint her as the brand ambassador in recognition of her success and to send her on missions to places in Garo Hills where academic results are poor in order for her to serve as an inspiration to the younger generation.