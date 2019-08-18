First responders on bikes to ease traffic in city

SHILLONG: The Shillong Traffic Police have started introducing first responders, who function on the lines of flying squads, to regulate traffic and immediately respond to road accidents.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma flagged off the 14 first responders on Saturday. SP (Traffic) Bikram D Marak said that the 14 first responders have been deputed to different police stations across the city.

Their primary job is to regulate traffic, enforce the provisions of vehicular laws and respond immediately to any road accidents and help the victims.

He said that the idea was on trial since January and now the first responders are fully active.