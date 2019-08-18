Beauty pageant winner felicitated

TURA: The Winner of Sunsilk Megha Miss North East 2019 and Miss Meghalaya Perfect Ten, Tanvi R Marak was felicitated on Saturday in a programme held at Devian Savio Paris, Nongsiliang in Shillong. Government Chief Whip and Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise N Marak was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The felicitation programme was organized by the Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Khasi Hills Zone from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm in which various organizations including the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), AAYWS, AIGU along with religious leaders, college students and local residents belonging to the Garo community attended.

“The achievement of Miss Tanvi R Marak which brings pride and hope for the people of the A’chik community and the people of Meghalaya was celebrated on Saturday. The pride of the A’chik people was in her hands and she displayed it perfectly. We are proud of her achievement and wish her the best on her journey ahead,” Tengku M Marak, the chief organizing secretary of the union said.