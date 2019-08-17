USTM (A) win I-Day football

SHILLONG: Meghalaya team USTM (A) defeated Sonapur FC by 3-1 in a tie breaker to lift the Late Prabhat Chandra Dutta Memorial Trophy and bagged prize money worth Rs 20 thousand in the Independence Day Knock out Tournament organised by Assam Jogging Association (AJA) on Thursday. The runners up Sonapur FC lifted the Debendra Bijoy Singha Memorial Trophy and cash prize worth Rs 10,000. Bitopan Gogoi of Sonapur FC was declared man of the match in the final, while Ringstar of USTM (A) bagged the Player of the Tournament award besides Nikepon of USTM (A) who was declared the best goal keeper. Brigadier (retired) Surendra Prasad and prominent actor Brajen Bora distributed the trophies and the prize money to the winners. AJA has been organising the tournament since eight years at the Janata Bhawan play ground, Dispur, Guwahati. As many as 32 teams from across the North East and West Bengal participated in the tournament.