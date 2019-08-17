UDP to wait for MDA meet on Speaker post

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party has asserted that the party is ready to wait for the MDA meeting to take a consensus decision on the Speaker’s post.

“If the late president of the party, Dr Donkupar Roy was alive, the post of Speaker would have remained with us,” Lanong said on telephone from Williamnagar on Friday.

According to him, the untimely death of Roy has created the peculiar situation. “But now we are ready to wait,” he said.

When reminded that there was no agreement as such that the Speaker’s post should go to the UDP, Lanong said, “Let us not talk about the agreement. We are not concerned as to how the post was given to us.

“Why should we go into details? Our main contention is that post of Speaker was given to late Dr Donkupar and we want that it should remain with the party,” he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had stated that the decision on the Speaker’s post will have to be taken by all the partners in the MDA.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had stated that the decision on Speaker’s post is not the prerogative of the UDP but a consensus decision of the MDA.