Tricolour flies upside down in Resubelpara

TURA: In an embarrassment to the district administration, the national Tricolour was unfurled upside down during the official celebration of the country’s 73rd Independence Day at North Garo Hills district headquarters Resubelpara on Thursday morning.

The faux pas was noticed only after Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute while the national anthem played in the background.

The Tricolour which is mandatory to have the deep saffron (kesaria) colour at the top was instead placed at the bottom while the dark green at the bottom found itself on top.

“The mistake was noticed and we rectified it immediately,” said Deputy Commissioner S C Sadhu, while speaking to The Shillong Times.

However, the change could take place only after the official programme got over with the upside-down Tricolour fluttering all the while as the chief guest read out his official speech and the marching contingents marched past the podium and gave their salute.

“The mistake happens during wrapping of the Tricolour and placing it atop the flag pole. A mix up can occur and it can go unnoticed,” a police official cautioned.

This is not the first time such a faux pas has occurred during unfurling of the Tricolour.

A few years ago, while celebrating the Council Day of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council in Tura, the flag came off and fell on a Congress minister who happened to be the chief guest.