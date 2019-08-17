PM apprised on 8-laning of Shillong-Chittagong road

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the 8-laning of Guwahati -Shillong -Dawki- Sylhet -Chittagong Highway.

Delivering the Independence Day speech in the city on Thursday, Sangma said the project will enable transportation and export of materials and minerals from the Northeastern states to South East Asian countries through the Chittagong port and will have a transformative impact on the region’s economy.