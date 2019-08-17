Old video with ‘communal design’ sends Shillong police on toes

SHILLONG: Shillong Police have registered a case against one old video which is going viral over the social media and wherein one person is seen making mischievous statements to incite communal passion.

In this video, a person claims that lives of Hindus and Sikhs are in danger and asks national media to take up the matter.

As the video went viral in Punjab and now being circulated even in Shillong, the Shillong Police immediately registered a case on the directives of the Meghalaya DGP.

SDPO Sadar, Jagpal Singh said it was not a fake video but an old one which was shot one and half years ago. The video has resurfaced and has been designed to create mischief and incite communal passion

He said that the video had a hidden agenda which the police would unearth soon and police would ensure that the people responsible behind sharing these videos were arrested.

The video has started circulating in Punjab since Thursday